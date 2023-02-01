I think it's safe to say that all of us are sick and tired of the wintry mix possibilities for our area and are ready for some warmer air to move on in.
We do have a small chance of some mixing far to our South to get through first before we can talk about warmer temperatures, but just hang tight.
Our next chance of any wintry mix in our area would be tonight into early Thursday morning. There are a few catches to this though; the greatest chance will be far South of the Louisville area and those that are included in the small chance still have something that is going to try and hold anything from falling. So, let's go through what that is.
First of all, we at least get a little bit of sunshine today to help with melting most of the remaining ice off of branches, roads, and elevated surfaces so that is the good thing.
Low pressure will be moving to our South and will bring across a little bit of moisture that will clip our area heading into tonight. Now what you'll notice is that advancetrak is showing snow showing and some mixing to our South heading into tonight.
What advancetrak isn't showing and is something that meteorologists look at with every forecast, especially with winter weather, is what is happening further above our heads between the cloud base and here at the surface.
When you look at the atmosphere above us when advancetrak has the moisture moving in to our Southern counties, you'll notice that there is a lot of dry air below where the snowflakes are forming.
This will prevent a lot of precipitation from reaching the ground. With a little more intensity, some flakes will make all the way down, but likely won't accumulate in most spots.
The really good news is that as we get closer to the weekend, temperatures finally start to climb above average. We get more Southerly flow for a few days and that will lead to highs in the mid to upper 50s into the latter half of the weekend and the beginning of next week.