A strong weather system brought powerful storms to our area Saturday. As that system moves through and beyond our area, colder air will spill in through the day on Sunday.
As temperatures drop and a smaller low pressure center passes south of us, light snow showers will be possible in central and southern Kentucky. Normally if only part of our area is getting snow, it's the northern part. That's not the case here because the moisture is positioned south of us.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday afternoon, but it looks like they won't fall far enough fast enough to bring more widespread snow. With the moisture confined to our south and temperatures right around freezing as it moves out, only our southern spots should expect a dusting.
