By now I'm sure all of you are sick of the almost record heat we've been experiencing recently. Today will be hot once again in the middle to upper 90s, but heading into later this week and the beginning of next week it looks like we could finally have some relief on the way in the form of a few storms and slightly cooler temperatures.
Today will be hot much like the past few days. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s and heat index values around 100-105. This has prompted once again some heat advisories in some of our Southern Indiana counties.
A few of us could end up seeing one or two rogue showers this afternoon, but most will remain dry with a good amount of sunshine.
Where's the relief?
Rain chances start to increase slightly heading toward the end of the work week, the weekend, and especially heading into early next week. This of course, will help ease temperatures just a tad to a least normal for this time of year instead of temperatures well above average in upper 90s.
Thursday starts off dry and we heat up quickly into the 90s across much of the area, however most recent model data is suggesting a slight uptick in storm chances during the afternoon for some.
These storms will be far and in between, but still some communities could experience some much needed downpours as we are still well below average for rainfall during the month of August.
Come Friday we'll see a few more scattered showers and storms develop, but once again they aren't very widespread. Still, temperatures begin to slack off a tad heading into the end of the work week and the beginning of the weekend with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s outside the city.
Monday and Tuesday
Our best chance of rain as of now will be coming at the beginniing of the next work week on Monday and Tuesday. This is all due to a very slow approaching cold front that will be strecthing across the area.
this uptick in rain chances and cloud cover ahead of the beforementioned front will allow temperatures to slack off as well, only reaching highs in the middle to upper 80s heading into next work week.