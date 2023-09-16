It's safe to say we could really use some rain across our area. Much of this month has been very dry and in some cases completely dry around our area.
Dry air in our area today is going to battle some moisture and showers coming into our Southern Kentucky counties. Those showers will win over for some, but not many across our area.
Our Southern communities will by far have the greatest chance to see some showers later on today. That chance will come up a little more tonight as a weak front starts to roll across our area. Rain that moves through overnight will continue to be mostly light and only a select and lucky few will get some much needed rain.
Drought is starting to creep into our area as well, as some of our Northwestern communities in Indiana is getting "Abnormally Dry". With little rain chances this week, this could worsen and further expand across our area.
Louisville officially has seen around 1/4" of rain this month, but that doesn't speak for all of us, some of who haven't seen any rain at all, and that has us well behind on the month.