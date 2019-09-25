A “smoke-nado” developed in Oak Grove, Kentucky over the weekend creating quite the spectacle. It all started when a harvested cornfield ignited in flames leaving behind smoke, soot and ash. Then a dust devil formed picking up all of the charred ground to create this giant, dark whirlwind. You can tell it's not a tornado because skies are completely clear overhead...
A dust devil is a strong, well-formed, and relatively long-lived whirlwind, ranging from small (half a meter wide and a few meters tall) to large (more than 10 meters wide and more than 1000 meters tall). They are usually harmless, but can on rare occasions grow large enough to pose a threat to both people and property.
They are comparable to tornadoes in that both are a weather phenomenon of a vertically oriented rotating column of air, but that's where it ends. Tornadoes are associated with a larger parent circulation, the mesocyclone on the back of a supercell thunderstorm. Dust devils form as a swirling updraft under sunny conditions during fair weather, rarely coming close to the intensity of a tornado.