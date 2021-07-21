An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, July 21 and 22 in Kentuckiana. "Fine particle pollution" (aka smoke particles) will be high enough down here at the ground to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. KAIRE (Kentuckiana Air Education) advises anyone with heart or lung disease to avoid exposure, meaning stay indoors today.
The smoke is coming from wildfires out west and has actually been hanging over our heads for the last few days. That's the reason the sunrises and sunsets have been reddish orange and why the sky has looked so hazy. WDRB Meteorologist Bryce Jones is putting together a great explanation of why the smoke is still in our area and why the concentrations are higher here at the ground now than they were a few days ago. We will post that on social media later this afternoon.