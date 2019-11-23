After the showers from today moves out later tonight, we will be briefly dry. Winds will shift on Sunday from the NW (a chilly breeze) to the SW (a warm breeze). This will move some warmer air toward Kentuckiana for the first few days of the week. However, in a transitional season, we know it will cool off again quickly! We will reach the 60s on Tuesday, but swiftly drop again by Turkey day!
This is courtesy of our next system that will move toward the area on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. This is important to watch because so many people will be traveling on these days for the holiday. There is some weak instability Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, so there could be some thunderstorms with this system.
At this time, it appears we will start off mild with increasing winds and rain chances through the day on Tuesday. Storm chances are more likely for the second half of the day and really get a boost by nighttime.
If you are waiting until Wednesday to travel - the timing is the opposite of Tuesday. Rain should end fairly early in the day with more dry time for the second half of the day and falling temperatures. We are still a few days out from the arrival of this system, so it still could change. I just wanted to give you an idea of a potential headache this week while traveling. Be sure to check back on WDRB News, our weather app or future blogs for any needed updates! Hannah Strong will have the latest forecast on the news this evening.