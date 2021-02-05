After yesterday's rain, all has been quiet around Kentuckiana this Friday! We will see a fast moving system that will bring a shot for some snow later tonight and there is another round tomorrow night!
TONIGHT:
The best chance for snow showers will be from around 8 pm tonight to 4 am tomorrow. This is also favoring locations along and north of I-64. This means southern IN/northern KY have the best chance for snow, but many of our southern communities will remain untouched. Minor accumulation is possible - think about a coating of snow. Keep in mind that could make the roads slick tonight and early tomorrow morning.
SATURDAY:
After snow showers come to an end, we will have about 12 hours of dry time with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will not be all that bad! However, additional showers will be returning by Saturday evening and continue throughout Saturday night and very early Sunday. This will be another wintry mix. It will likely start with rain, change to a mix and then eventually snow showers. This also has the potential for some accumulating snow, but in more areas across Kentuckiana. At this time, accumulation looks pretty light (0.5''-1''). Once again - there could be slick spots especially on untreated roads. Use extra caution!
SUNDAY:
There is not as much action on Sunday, but it will be a very frigid start to the day! Lows will be in the low 20s to even the teens and with a breeze. Therefore, wind chill values could drop into the single digits! Highs will not be much warmer than freezing by Sunday afternoon.