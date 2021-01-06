According to the US Department of Transportation, nearly 5,000 people are killed and 418,000 are injured every year in weather-related vehicle accidents in the United States.
We know that snow and ice are the obvious weather conditions that can be extremely dangerous for any driver. BUT there are also 4 'sneaky' hazards to be aware of that can be fatal, but might not be obvious at first glance. Check them out below and safety-proof your commute this winter.
Flash freeze:
Wet roads can freeze quickly at night or when there is a rapid drop in temperature behind a cold front.
Safety tips: Slow down, don't use cruise control, leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
Dense fog:
Fog can be hazardous to drivers, mariners, and aviators and contributes to thousands of travel accidents every year. Visibility often changes quickly in fog.
Safety tips: Slow down, use your low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
Rain after a long dry stretch:
Oil and debris can accumulate on the road when it hasn't rained for a while, so when it first starts to rain, the road can become slick and catch drivers by surprise.
Safety tips: Slow down, don't use cruise control, leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
Rain with a temperature near freezing:
Ice can form on roads and lead to dangerous travel when the air or road temperature drops below freezing.
Safety tips: Slow down, don't use cruise control, leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles
First snow:
The first snow of the year can often cause major problems on the road as people adjust to the poor driving conditions.
Safety tips: Slow down, don't use cruise control. 3) Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
Sun glare:
The low sun angle and possibility of fresh fallen snow means that even when the forecast is bright and sunny, your drive may be hazardous.
Safety tips: Slow down, use sunglasses and your car's visor and leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
Freezing drizzle:
The fine layer of ice that forms during freezing drizzle may be hard to notice on the road, but it is one of winter's most dangerous types of weather.
Safety tips: Slow down, don't use cruise control and Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
Snow squalls:
There is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with these intense snow events that are accompanied by strong winds and a quick reduction in visibility.
Safety tips: Avoid or delay motor travel until the squall passes, reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazard lights, and try to exit the road.