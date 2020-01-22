A blizzard hit St. John's Newfoundland, Canada last Friday and left the city paralyzed and snowed in. Between the record snow and hurricane force winds, reaching nearly 100 mph, some drifts were 12 to 15 feet tall! If you can't quite picture what that even looks like...here are some videos showing the excessive snowfall!
"Dude, where is my car?"
I thought Buffalo was bad 😅 ❄️ ⛄️ https://t.co/9LvU4x3AMf— Nick (@Nick_Curcio247) January 20, 2020
Pitts Memorial Drive earlier today near the Ruth Avenue interchange. @TW_GovNL reporting drifts on some highways between 12 and 15 feet high. #nltraffic #GovNL pic.twitter.com/R9gxuFpR0s— Transportation and Works NL (@TW_GovNL) January 18, 2020
But some people made the most of the epic snow storm and had some fun!