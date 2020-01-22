A blizzard hit St. John's Newfoundland, Canada last Friday and left the city paralyzed and snowed in. Between the record snow and hurricane force winds, reaching nearly 100 mph, some drifts were 12 to 15 feet tall! If you can't quite picture what that even looks like...here are some videos showing the excessive snowfall! 

"Dude, where is my car?"

But some people made the most of the epic snow storm and had some fun! 