When you wonder what the weather is going to be like in the next few days, you turn on the WDRB Weather report. But have you ever wondered what the weather is like right no on Mars? Well wonder no more! This image from NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona shows "snow" on Mars, but it doesn't look anything like Earth snow.
This is the south polar "residual" cap - residual because this is what remains of a larger cap that shrinks during the warmer season. Our snow is frozen water, but the snow on Mars is frozen carbon dioxide because that is what the atmosphere is made of and why it looks different. The holes are where the carbon dioxide has changed phase to vapor (like evaporation of water or sublimation of snow to vapor on Earth).
It's not just snow, though; if you click here, you can see the most recent weather update from Mars. Keep in mind there is more than one weather sensor on Mars. The Curiosity rover at the Gale crater and the Insight lander at Elysium Planitia are also studying temperature and wind from other locations than the one linked above. Click here to see the latest weather report from the Insight lander.
We have been able to learn a lot about the climate, atmosphere, and large-scale weather patterns on Mars by using telescopes to study the planet. Having weather sensors at three different locations will give scientists a much better grasp on what the weather is like at the surface. Knowing surface wind and dust conditions and radiation levels at different locations on the planet will help determine if and where it would be best for humans to land in future exploration missions.