Plenty of sunshine and temperatures a bit warmer for today as our winds have shifted out of the South for this afternoon. High pressure is keeping us dry and bringing those winds out of the South, but that will be on it's way out over the next day.
Snow Talk
First things first, it is still a bit premature to give out exact snow totals as more model data continues to come in. However, we are beginning to see more model agreement on the coverage and potential impacts we could see from this system.
A dry front will swing on through tomorrow and that will introduce us to much colder temperature dipping down from our Northwest. This will bring in the cold air needed to have snow and not rain. Soon after, low pressure to our South will bring moisture to the area in the form of snow.
Most of the snow looks to be moving in during the afternoon time, but some models are speeding up the progression of the snow and we could see some falling as early as early Thursday morning.
The most widespread snow still arrives Thursday afternoon and will likely last all afternoon and into the evening time.
Notice there that all locations have temperatures in the 20s and below freezing which will help sustain snowflakes after they are formed higher in the atmosphere. This also means any now that will fall will likely be more of a dry and flaky snow.
Behind the snow showers comes some really frigid temperatures in the widespread teens for Friday morning.
A lot of the coverage of snowfall and also amounts will depend on the location of that low pressure. If the low moves further to the North a tad, we could see more moisture and higher snowfall rates, while if it moves further South, the opposite will occur.
Therefore, the greatest snowfall potential right now is in our Kentucky counties. The further South you go, the more likely widespread snowfall and higher accumulations could occur.
The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) released their probabilities for accumulations across our area. This is the probability of seeing 1" or greater of snow:
and this is what they have for the probability of seeing 2" or greater of snow:
This is not a big snow event and is not a "bread & milk" situation, but our first accumulation of the year will likely come Thursday.