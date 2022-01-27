Light snow showers crossed through our communities Thursday and laid the ground work for more snow to fall on Friday. A cold front will pass through early Friday bringing frigid air with it. That cold air combines with some lingering moisture to bring a chance for more snow.
The snow will still be mostly light and scattered, but bursts of snow will be possible. Think of those light heavier rain showers during the summer; it's just a slightly more energized version.
Isolated snow showers are still possible Thursday evening. These will only lay down a light dusting of snow, if anything sticks at all. Those will drift south through the evening.
As the cold front passes through Friday, it will energize the showers a bit more to make "snow bursts" possible. All of this snow should still total up to less than an inch across our area.
Those bursts can lay down a quick coating of snow, enough to make a few slick spots possible in the moment. That will not be a widespread issue but something to be mindful of in our southern communities.
Tune into WDRB News tonight to see Meteorologist Rick DeLuca's forecast and the new data as it comes in.