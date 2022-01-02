Temperatures are continuing to drop across the area through the afternoon today. The cold front that moved through yesterday and brought all that widespread rain to the area has brought in some much colder temperatures.
It will continue to get colder as we head through the rest of the day instead of warmer like a normal weather day. Combine that with some moisture moving into the area, and it gives us a snow chance.
By early to mid-afternoon we start to see that moisture move into the viewing area. Temperatures will still be above freezing, so what falls as snow will melt before it reaches the ground.
We're likely to continue to see a rain/snow mix for much of the afternoon as temperatures will still remain above freezing for most of the area, and won't allow for snowflakes to be able to survive reaching all the way to the surface.
Heading into this evening and after sunset, temperatures finally drop below freezing across a good portion of the area, but it looks like most of the moisture by that time will be South of Louisville.
Therefore, the best chance to see legit snow showers and to see possibly a dusting of snow will be well South of Louisville and mostly South of the Kentucky parkways.