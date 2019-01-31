Waking up Friday don't be surprised to find a few travel issues. A round of *LIGHT* snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain moves in for the early commute. Very cold pavement temps combined with air temps between 26-32 will allow for slick spots where the snow/ice falls. Thankfully this shouldn't be a long-lived, significant event. With that said, light accumulations of snow or freezing rain during the morning drive should always sound an alarm. We've seen this unfold to often in recent winters.
It doesn't appear everyone in Kentuckiana will have a terrible morning drive, but scattered wintry precip sure looks like a good bet to throw some of us a curve ball going into work and school. A simulated radar image below shows a general idea of how the radar might appear early tomorrow.
Make sure to get up earlier than normal on Friday to see the trouble spots. Hopefully these bad areas won't find you for that drive.
After this we go head first into the 50s & 60s this weekend and early next week. The weather team will have more updates on the active 7 day forecast on WDRB News this afternoon/night -Jude-