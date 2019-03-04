Snow on Mars
After our recent snow Sunday, I started wondering what snow looks like on the other planets in our solar system or if it even snows at all. This image from NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona shows "snow" on Mars, but it doesn't look anything like Earth snow.
This is the south polar "residual" cap - residual because this is what remains of a larger cap that shrinks during the warmer season. Our snow is frozen water, but the snow on Mars is frozen carbon dioxide because that is what the atmosphere is made of and why it looks different. The holes are where the carbon dioxide has changed phase to vapor (like evaporation of water or sublimation of snow to vapor on Earth).