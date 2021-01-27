A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for nearly all of Kentuckiana and the WDRB viewing area. The advisory was extended again early this morning to include more counties (Adair, Dubois and Orange Counties). It goes into effect today (Wednesday) at 3 PM EST until 1 AM EST on Thursday.
THIS AFTERNOON:
A quick-moving disturbance will bring in a good shot for snow today and tonight. Precipitation will begin in our western communities early this afternoon (1-2 pm) and it will spread eastward. There could be a brief period with a wintry mix before a transition to all snow. Snow will become widespread during the late afternoon and early evening as temperatures fall. Snowfall rates could overcome warmer road surface temperatures causing travel concerns earlier than sunset.
The Metro Snow Team will be activated at noon to begin treating ALL 110 Metro snow routes. Their first run of treatment will be applied with salt only and adding calcium chloride to later applications to increase efficacy during colder surface temperatures.
THIS EVENING:
Temperatures will be around freezing across the entire viewing area and continue to drop. This is when accumulating snow is most likely with slick and snow covered roads. Visibility will be greatly reduced as well. Use caution during the evening drive. Plan on slick and hazardous road conditions especially during the evening commute and overnight. Slow down while traveling.
TONIGHT:
Snow will taper off shortly before midnight, however slick roads will still be possible overnight. It will also be cold! Temperatures will be in the low 20s early tomorrow morning and it will feel even colder. Prepare for wind chills in the teens Thursday morning. Roadways that are wet and untreated may be susceptible to black ice as well due to the cold temperatures - so continue to use caution tomorrow morning while driving.
The whole WDRB Weather Team will be keeping an eye on this system and posting updates throughout the evening. Hannah Strong has written a blog that focuses entirely on how much snow to expect. Be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening for the latest updates. Mike Marshall and Jude Redfield will be helping you get out the door bright and early tomorrow from 5-9 am.