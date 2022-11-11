It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
As the rain cools the column of air, we may briefly get a little sleet before transitioning over to wet snow by 8 AM. Expect to see big, fat flakes falling from the sky with more a mix hanging on longer along and south of the parkways.
Lingering snow showers hang around at 11 AM as you can see on future radar below. During the afternoon, only a few flurries may fly with highs in the 30's and wind chills making it feel more like the 20's. Up to 1" of snow may fall on elevated surfaces like your car, deck, roof and grass. Even that snow will have a hard time surviving as a lot of melting will occur. This snow even may be minor, but it's certainly a sign of these colder times ahead! Get your last call for snow totals on WDRB News.