Snow Potential Tonight
After a very cold start this morning, there is one silver lining... the sun is shining! You can thank that high pressure to our SW. However, it will be cold all day long with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We are also keeping an eye on a low pressure to our NW that will bring our next shot of snow showers/flurries later tonight.
By this evening, clouds will increase ahead of that next quick moving disturbance.
A few scattered snow showers will be possible tonight through the overnight. Expect them to start around 11 pm or so in our NW counties.
Scattered snow showers will continue overnight for some as the system progresses through the area. This is not a 100% chance for snow. This means not everyone is going to see snow.
Snow showers will end around daybreak tomorrow. However, this is only the first in a series of systems that will impact the area over the next several days. Another disturbance will slide through on late Saturday.
There is not a lot of moisture associated with this quick moving disturbance and therefore accumulation will be minimal. Expect around a dusting to a covering of snow at best (a half an inch to an inch). The best chance for any accumulation is mainly north of I-64. Impacts should also be low. Just be aware of any slick spots on the roads!