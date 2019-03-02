Snow Potential Update
Set Up: A low pressure will cross the United States in the next day and arrive on our doorstep by tomorrow. It will bring the return of wintry precip and much colder temperatures by the beginning of the week. The rest of today, expect extensive cloud cover and temps in the mid to upper 40s. The trend all week has been data pushing out lower and lower totals; not higher. Now that the system is moving on land, the data is FINALLY becoming clearer. Hopefully, this means there will not be any major curve balls in the final hours. This system is a delicate balance between cold air and moisture. If they meet up earlier, snow totals will end up higher. If the cold air catches up to the moisture later, accumulation will be less.
Summary: The first hint of precipitation will arrive overnight/early tomorrow morning. For the first half of the day tomorrow, part of the area will be seeing rain to start, but eventually the snow or freezing line will move south and more locations will begin to see snow and some accumulation. As temperatures fall through the day on Sunday, roads could become slick and travel could be tricky. It will be very cold on Monday. Wind Chills will be in the single digits in spots. This means slick spots could persist into Monday morning. This also means any accumulation will actually hang around for a few days.
If you have travel plans tomorrow - keep in mind that it could be hazardous on the roads. Use extra caution through Sunday into Monday morning.
Timing: Precipitation will become widespread through the morning. This is going to be mainly a rain/snow event. Not very much freezing rain or sleet or ice is expected. The most northern part of our viewing area, in southern IN, will see mostly snow, with very little to no rain. Conversely, in the southern part of our viewing area, or southern KY, that scenario will be the exact opposite and there will be a very small window of snow. Louisville and the metro area to the Parkways will start as rain and change over to all snow as temperatures fall.
The snow/freezing line will drop south throughout the day on Sunday as temps fall. This will likely be during the late afternoon/early evening. Late on Sunday and into Monday is when you should expect the greater impacts across more locations. Prepare for slick spots if you will be traveling.
Snow will wrap up Sunday evening around 7-9 pm. It will be VERY cold to start off the work week. Any snow that accumulates will hang around for a few days because of the cold temperatures.
As mentioned above, the trend over the last few days has been less and less snow with every run of the computer models. The general rule: most locations will pick up to 1'' of snow. Of course, some areas will likely see more than that and others will see less. The highest accumulation is expected in southern IN, north of the Ohio River. Expect around 1-2'', with isolated higher amounts there, or in the dark blue area. In the light blue area, around metro to the Parkways, we are expecting up to 1''. South of the Parkways should expect about a dusting to a coating of snow.
This has been a fluid forecast all week, but fairly steady over the last day. I hope there are no major changes in the next 24 hours. However, if there are, we will be sure to let you know ASAP. At this time, (Saturday Morning at 11:30 am) the NWS has not issued a winter weather advisory. This is right around the advisory criteria. It is possible they will issue one for part of the area. If and when they issue one - we will post that information as well. Hannah will have the latest details this evening on WDRB News this evening. I will be on with radar updates on WDRB in the Morning from 6-9 am and discussing any impacts we are experiencing at that time! Hope to see you then!