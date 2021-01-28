Kentuckiana woke up yesterday with no snow, but by the time we went to bed, a few inches of snow had fallen across the area! While snow ended many hours ago, there are still snow covered, slushy and icy roads. It will remain around freezing today, so some snow could melt, but much of the snow will hang around for today and tonight before temperatures rise tomorrow and melt the snow.
Muhammad Ali International Airport received 2.8'' with this event. That gives us over 6'' for the season! Which is slightly above average! I have been at WDRB for nearly five years and I do not think we have seen above average snowfall during that time!
Most of the area received 1-3'' of snow, but there were a few pockets of locally higher amounts that were closer to 4''! Below is an image of snowfall reports in the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service across Indiana and Kentucky. You can visit this website here for other totals.
If you are looking for something more precise, below is a list of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Louisville. These observations have been collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. NOT ALL DATA LISTED ARE CONSIDERED OFFICIAL.