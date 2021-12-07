As previously mentioned yesterday, we have a chance to see some snow showers in portions of the area late tonight and heading into early Wednesday morning.
This isn't a winter storms or even worthy of a winter weather advisory. This snow is going to have to battle a lot in order for a lot of it to reach the ground, something that isn't looking extremely likely.
When we look at dewpoints from early this afternoon, some locations are sitting in the single digits, while everyone else's are still very low. Snow cannot survive to the surface in these kinds of conditions unless falling at a very hard rate, which this snow will not be.
You can see this on what is called an atmospheric sounding as well. The snow is forming with plenty of moisture way up in the atmosphere, but there is so much dry air closer to the surface, that most snowflakes will evaporate before reaching the ground.
Another thing we talked about yesterday was what is the forcing mechanism behind this, which is important. In this case, it is what is called a jet streak within the jet stream about 10 miles above our heads. Model data has now backed off a bit on the strength of that jet streak as well, not allowing as much forcing to help snow form. The streak is still there, but not as strong as before.
Timing and Accumulation
Some areas, especially in Southern Indiana, will have a chance to see some snow showers attempt to reach the ground late tonight before midnight. However as previously mentioned, the moisture is going to have to win over the dry air in place at the surface first, so a lot of that won't be reaching the ground.
More light snow showers continue to move across mainly Southern Indiana overnight tonight as temperatures are below freezing, but the snow will continue to battle a lot of dry air to reach the ground.
By morning commute on Wednesday the snow is gone and we're still left with below freezing temperatures. A couple slick spots can't be ruled out on the roadways, again, mainly in Indiana.
This isn't a big accumulating snowfall set-up and in fact, most areas will not see accumulation at all, especially in our Kentucky counties. Parts of Southern Indiana could see a dusting or maybe a tad more on the grass and other elevated surfaces by the time we reach tomorrow morning, the better likelihood being the further North you go.
We're going to have to wait a while for a decent snowfall, as temperatures will continue to climb above average again into the middle of the month.