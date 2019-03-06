All is quiet around Kentuckiana... for now. High pressure is in control today, but there is a system on the west coast that will be bringing the return of some wintry weather by tomorrow and into Friday.
Tonight, we will see clouds increase. This will keep our low temperatures warmer than previous nights/mornings. We will start off the morning dry, but a few snow showers become possible by about midday tomorrow.
Snow showers will be more likely with time tomorrow. Snow showers will be favoring communities north of I-64/the river. It is likely that a Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for some of our counties in that area.
Snow showers will begin to mix with some rain, especially in our southern locations as we head into Friday.
The most widespread precipitation looks to be early in the day on Friday, with most of the area experiencing plain ol' rain. There will be a wide variety of temperatures across our viewing area both tomorrow and Friday - hence the different precip types.
By the afternoon, most of the precipiation will shift to the east and many of us will see a lull and mostly cloudy skies. The next wave of precipitation moves in on Saturday.
Not everyone will see accumulation. Just like the temperatures, there is going to be a wide variety of snowfall totals across Kentuckiana. Again, snow is most likely to the north of I-64. There will be narrow band of accumulation that I think ranges from 1-3'' in southern IN. This will likely be where a winter weather advisory is placed. Around the metro area to the parkways accumulation will be less, likely up to 1''. South of the Parkways - a dusting to no snow is expected.