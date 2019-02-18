Snow, Sleet, and Rain All Expected Tuesday Night
Tuesday night a low pressure system starts to impact our area, and it could be inconvenient. Just how inconvenient comes down to differences of simply hours and a few degrees.
There will be cooler air on the north side of the warm front, where we start. Temperatures should still be a few degrees above freezing when this moves in, but as you saw today with the flurries that fell while temperatures were in the middle 30s, surface temperature has much less to do with precipitation type than temperature through the atmosphere.
------------
We're about to dive deeper into the science of this forecast. If you're looking for the shorter version, skip to the end of this post where we talk about what you will see (snow vs. ice vs. rain) and when. Now let's talk science.
There are three images in this slide show. The bottom of the image is the ground, the top is the top of the atmosphere. This shows a vertical profile of the temperature, wind, and moisture through the atmosphere. The left side shows the pressure level (not feet, meters, miles, etc.), the red line is temperature, and the green line is dewpoint (or moisture). The numbers along the bottom are temperature in Celsius.
The first image is 7 PM Tuesday. The profile is saturated (the red and green lines are right next to each other or on top of each other) from roughly 200 mb to 800 mb, but in the lowest levels of the atmosphere we are dry. This indicates snow will form and fall to roughly 5000 ft above our heads. At that point the air is much drier and warmer, so some or all of those snow flakes will likely melt and evaporate. That evaporation, and whether just some or all of this evaporates, is critical to what happens in the hours following.
The second image is 10 PM Tuesday, when we will start to see changes in the area. You can clearly see the difference between the first and second images in the lowest levels of the atmosphere. The level has moistened and cooled. The surface temperature is still above freezing, but the snow now only has to fall about 2000 ft through above-freezing temperatures. But remember the evaporation happening before this? The process of evaporation cools the air around it. It takes heat/energy away from the air around it to go through the phase change, which requires extra energy. So the column of air the snowflakes fall through is being cooled by evaporation, allowing snow to reach the ground.
The third image is 12 AM Wednesday. The column is fully saturated, and the surface temperature has reached 32º. Another factor to consider is when more snow falls, it helps cool the air allowing more snow to fall. It's almost a domino effect, but once heavy snow starts to fall, that process allows additional snow to continue falling even as temperatures start to climb. We do quickly switch to rain after just a few brief hours of this wintry potential.
SNOW
The Weather Prediction Center issues outlooks for heavy rain, ice, and snow each day. Flipping back and forth through the two images below, you will see most of our area is included in the chance for 1" of snow (the first image) and still a good part of the area in the chance for 2" (the second image).
That lines up well with our forecast. The blank area including our WDRB counties south of the Kentucky parkways will see minimal accumulation. Temperatures should stay warm enough in this area that most of your precipitation falls as rain. The snow you do see won't amount to much. The white stripe from the Kentucky parkways north of the river is where snow starts to accumulate, and the blue stripe represents higher totals.
ICE
During this transition there is also a chance for some accumulating sleet or freezing rain. Like above, if you flip back and forth between the WPC images here, you will see the potential for 1/10" of accumulating ice (the first image) and 1/100" of accumulating ice (the second image).
The exact number for accumulation is much harder with ice than with snow, but the areas highlighted below in pink could see some minor accumulation making for slick conditions. The good news is the transition to rain happens quickly, and the rain should be able to melt and wash away the wintry stuff that falls first.
RAIN
The two WPC maps below show risk of heavy rain leading to flash flooding for Tuesday and Wednesday. These maps show us at a higher risk for flash flooding Tuesday, but rain continues to fall in the Ohio Valley Wednesday which is important to factor in to potential river flooding.
The darkest green color on the map below is where 2"-3" of rain is most likely. The middle stripe is 1"-2", and the lightest green to the north is up to 1" of rain. Kentucky will see more rain from this than Indiana will, but Indiana will get more of the wintry weather. All of that rain will make river flooding a problem again. By the end of this week a few area rivers are already forecast to rise back in to Action Stage or Minor Flood Stage.
This map includes the whole work week because there are small chances of a few stray showers before the weekend. Another significant rain (and storm) producer starts to impact us Friday night, but those rainfall numbers are not included here. We will continue to provide updates for you about both of these systems on TV, on wdrb.com, in the WDRB Weather app, and on social media, so check back in for updates.