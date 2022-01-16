Winter Weather Advisories are out for a good portion of the eastern half of our viewing area for today and Adair County is still in a Winter Storm Warning as well.
We start to see wintry precipitation move into the area into the late morning and especially through the afternoon hours.
You'll probably notice a couple of things here. First, Advancetrak is picking up on not just snow, but also some sleet across the area today. Whoever sees snowfall will likely see sleet mixed in with the snow at times as temperatures warm up above freezing for most of the area.
When we look higher up in the atmosphere, you can see where temperatures climb above freezing just ever-so-slightly higher up, which briefly melts the snowflake before refreezing before it hits the ground and falling as sleet.
The boundary of how far Westward the snow reaches across our area will be very close to Louisville and most model data is showing it butting up against the Jefferson County line.
If this system just barely edges to the west, then Louisville can expect at least some form of accumulation late afternoon across the area. However, most recent model trends have that line staying right on the eastern side of Jefferson County, and only giving most areas of Louisville a dusting at best.
Also note that temperatures in the city today will climb above freezing into the mid to upper 30s, so what falls will not likely be all snow anyway if we do see any in the Louisville Metro.
After sunset as temperatures begin to hover around freezing again, the moisture is pulling off to the East and more snow will fall for our far eastern communities.
How Much?
At this point, it appears as if most areas West of I-65 will be left without accumulation. The white shaded area on the map which includes metro Louisville, stands for amounts from nothing up to 1". The blue shaded region which covers just East of E-Town and down toward Bardstown, is likely to see anywhere from 1"-3" of snow, but some more recent model trends show more 1-2" is the better bet. Lastly, the pink shaded area which only really covers Adair county and further East, signifies 3"+ of snow.
Keep in mind also heading out for the morning commute on our Monday that there will be more light snow moving across the area that could put an additional dusting down and allow for some slick spots on Monday morning.