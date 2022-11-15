Think of snow squalls as winter's version of a summertime thunderstorm. Skies darken, winds pick up, but instead of rain you get snow. These are intense, short-lived bursts of snow that can create travel issues in a small area. Just like a thunderstorm will hit one neighborhood and not the next one over, these operate in the exact same fashion. If you get trapped underneath a snow squall, watch out for sudden whiteout conditions and slick roads. Remember, these will only last 15 - 30 minutes rather than hours...
Out the door on Wednesday morning a few sleet or snow showers are possible. Then between 10 AM and 2 PM is when the snow squalls or bursts begin to crank up. By the afternoon commute, a leftover snow shower or flurry is pretty much all we have left. Check out the future radar image below to get a rough idea of how the day unfolds. If you look at the blue number on the map, those are your wind chills that hang out in the 20's all day! Stay with the WDRB Weather Team tomorrow as we track the snow.