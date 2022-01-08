Snow is still on the roadways this morning with temperatures still sitting well below freezing. However, with the help of some Southerly wind, we finally climb above freezing and reach around 40 in Louisville.
With that being said, that snow melting will add water to the roadways, and there's still more on the way later tonight and overnight into he first half of the day on Sunday.
Clouds will increase through the day today and even though we start off mostly sunny we will eventually become mostly cloudy by mid to late afternoon.
Showers start to move in after sunset in a pretty scattered fashion heading into this evening, most of which being moderate rainfall, but a few heavier pockets could form as well.
It isn't until later in the evening that we start to see more widespread, and more heavy rain arrives to the area, a rumble of thunder of two can't be completely ruled out either.
The overnight hours bring a definite chance of rain with more widespread heavy rainfall moving across the area and into the first half of the day on our Sunday.
It is important to note that temperatures behind all of this rain on Monday morning will be crashing down back below zero. Roads will already be wet from melted snow and more rainfall, which could also pose a minor flood threat and the threat for some refreezing on the roadways on Monday morning.
We're looking to add another 1-2" of rain onto the melted snow overnight.