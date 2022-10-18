With some of us waking up to snowflakes flying around and if you were lucky even some snow covered grass, patios, and decks, you may be wondering...isn't this a bit early? When should we be getting snow? Let's take a quiz and see how you do!
On average, when does Louisville typically get its first 1" of snow?
a.) December 9th
b.) January 3rd
c.) December 26th
d.) November 30th
The answer is... c.) December 26th
Maximum Snow Depth:
January: 18” January 20-21, 1978
February: 18” February 6, 1998
March: 11” March 23, 1968
April: 2” April 1, 1987
May: Trace May 8, 1923
October: 1” October 30, 1993
November: 8” November 3, 1966
December: 13.6” December 8, 1917
Deepest Latest Snow Depths:
Trace May 8, 1923
1” April 21, 2021
2” April 1, 1987
Deepest Earliest Snow Depths:
Trace October 19, 1989
1” October 30, 1993
Image Courtesy: NOAA
Earliest Snowfall: Trace on October 10, 1906. Our earliest sleet was a trace on October 3, 1980. (Note: A trace of frozen precipitation fell October 6, 1952, but it is unknown whether that was sleet, snow, or a mixture of the two. On that day Fort Knox reported only sleet, but Lexington did report snow.) So, even though the airport officially reported a trace of snow this morning, it technically isn't the earliest trace we have seen.
Earliest Measurable Snowfall: 1.4” on October 19, 1989
Latest Snowfall: Trace May 20, 1894.
Latest Measurable Snowfall: 1.0” on May 6, 1898 (our only measurable May snowfall)
Average (since 1885) date of:
First trace: November 15
Last trace: April 3
First measurable: December 6
Last measurable: March 14
First inch: December 26
Last inch: February 22
First 4”: January 21
Last 4”: February 9