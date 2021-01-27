REMINDER: A winter weather advisory is now in effect for nearly all of Kentuckiana and the WDRB viewing area. Snow will also be likely in our northern tier of counties as well, but the criteria for a winter weather advisory is different in those locations than the rest of Kentuckiana. The advisory will remain in effect until 1 am tomorrow morning.
Snow is spreading across Kentuckiana and the WDRB viewing area now. It will become widespread late this afternoon and early evening. Be prepared for slick and snow covered roads this evening and continue to use caution early tomorrow morning. Snow will wrap up around midnight tonight, but with very cold temperatures, black ice and slick spots will be a possibility through the night. For more information about timing and impacts...click here.
We are expecting 1-3'' of snow across southern Indiana and north central Kentucky. Note that nearly everyone is expected to get snow, but higher totals will be most likely along and north of I-64 or the area shaded in blue. Marc and Rick will have the latest information on WDRB News this evening. Stay safe!