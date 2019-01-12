Our first substantial snow of the season has occurred! It started last night and has continued through this morning. Most of the snow across the area has wrapped up, with the exception of a few snow showers lingering in our northernmost counties in southern IN. A scattered wintry mix continues to the south. This mix includes snow, freezing rain and sleet. The roads may be slippery through the early afternoon - so use extra caution! The roads will continue to improve through the day.
However, after a brief lull in the activity, widespread rain looks likely later today. This will be a cold rain and will likely wash away most of the snow we have received in the last 12 hours.
SNOW TOTALS:
Snowfall totals in the last day were mostly around the 2-3'' mark. In central KY it was closer to 1''. The highest amounts have been found in our northernmost counties. For example, Lawrence County picked up 4.2'' of snow. This is what we expected to happen, because the snow was in central KY for a shorter period of time, while it is lingering in our northern counties in southern IN. Snow reports continue to roll in from the NWS. Below are a few reports that I have received as of 11:00 am.
Below are more generalized reports for a few counties in Kentuckiana. These are unofficial and represent a range of all reports received from that county and total snow on the ground as of 10 am in inches.
SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA
Dubois: 2-3''... Jefferson: 1-2'' ... Crawford: 2-3'' ... Perry: 2-3'' ... Harrison: 2-3''... Floyd: 2-3'' ... Clark: 2-3''
NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY
Jefferson: 2-3''... Oldham: 1-2''... Henry: 2''... Spencer: 1''... Bullitt: 1-2''... Hardin: 2''...Meade: 2''... Breckinridge: 2'' ... Nelson: 2''
SNOW PICTURES!
This was a very wet snow. It can make walkways and roads very slippery. However, it is also a GREAT packing snow! Perfect for snowball fights and building snowmen. If you want to get out and play in the snow - be sure to do it soon! Remember, the rain will likely wash away most of the snow accumulation later today. Below are some of my favorite pictures that were submitted to our social media pages and the WDRB App this morning! We love receiving pictures, it helps us tell the weather story for everyone in Kentuckiana!
A snowfox sighting in Shively! Photo taken by: Carman Slaughter-Seay
A pretty and snow covered road in Seymour, IN. Photo taken by: Bethany LeeAnn
Picturesque in Crestwood! Photo taken by: Kimberly Holt Taylor
WDRB's Jude Redfield had "Ten inches" of snow at his house!
Snowfox was busy this morning! Photo taken by: Chris Mattingly
The wet snow was perfect for building snowmen, too! Photo taken by: Ty TakingPhotos
A Louisville Snowman! Photo taken by: Joey Mc
Tiny Snowmen! Photo taken by: Rebecca Hammers Melcher
And even a Harry Potter Snowman! Photo taken by: Joseph Steven Van Doring
We even had our own fun on air at WDRB with a mini snowball fight!