Before we get to snow totals keep in mind the rest of the day that wind gusts will still be very gusty out there even into the late afternoon when everyone is heading home from work. We've already been seeing gusts over 30+ mph through the early afternoon.
This is because we are stuck near two low pressure centers that are increasing our pressure gradient and allowing for wind gusts to be so strong.
Snow Talk
Timing
We should expect to start seeing some light snow falling beginning tomorrow morning for the morning commute. This could make travel a little hectic but we shouldn't see too much in the way of a lot of road impacts until later on in the morning/afternoon.
By late morning and heading into the afternoon the snow becomes heavier, especially south of Louisville and snow rates become higher as accumulation starts to add up with already below freezing temperatures in the area.
The snow continues to be pretty widespread across the whole area with the heaviest snow south of Louisville into the late afternoon and evening time. It won't last too long though as there is plenty of wind energy in the upper atmosphere to move this all out fast.
Before midnight most of us are already drying out, but the temperatures that follow are going to be COLD. Widespread teens and wind chills in the single digits are likely overnight heading into Friday morning.
Since it will be so cold Friday morning with snow on the ground, the Friday morning commute will likely be a rough one as some of the stuff already on the ground will freeze on the roadways potentially for the morning commute.
Snow totals
So, with more and more model data coming in by the hour, this map will likely be updated again, but here's what we have for now. Also, keep in mind that these are ranges for a reason. Some could very well end up at the lower half of that snowfall range, so don't just look at the higher number.
The white shaded area which includes all of our southern Indiana communities, and nearly Downtown Louisville right along the Ohio River, is in the 1"-2" range.
The blue shaded area which just includes Louisville and south of the Ohio River, Shelbyville, Shepherdsville, E-Town, Brandenburg, and Leitchfield, is in the 2"-4" range.
Finally, the purple shaded region far to our South which includes areas like Campbellsville, Munfordville, Columbia, and Greensburg, is in the 4"-7" range.
The bottom line
Again it is very important to note that the exact totals will depend on a lot of factors, one of the most important being the track of the low pressure to our South bringing in the moisture. If it stays further to the South, the higher snow totals will remain South of Louisville. If that track comes further North, the higher totals will come further Northward.
As of now, the highest accumulation will remain south of Louisville, with the Louisville area still likely at least seeing over 1".