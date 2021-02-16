A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Wednesday evening through early Friday morning due to additional snow and sleet accumulations. It doesn't include Louisville, but it does cover Grayson, Hardin and Nelson counties points south...
Areas under the watch could see higher snowfall totals, while north of there it's probably more winter weather advisory criteria. A few snow showers are possible Wednesday afternoon. The main show arrives after 10 PM as snow spreads in, mixing with more sleet between 4 AM - 7 AM...
Please use caution during the Thursday morning drive. Every flake/ice pellet that falls will stick and it could come down intense at times. Our wintry mix continues through the afternoon, but precipitation rates gradually taper off. That means visibility issues are more likely in the morning than compared to the afternoon...
By 8 PM Thursday a random snow shower or flurries are all that's left. Now you've seen the future radar images to get a rough idea of the timing. Join Marc and I on WDRB News at 10 & 11 to find out about totals for your house. Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates.