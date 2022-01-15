Snow showers remain a solid possibility for portions of the area heading through the rest of the weekend. In fact, some areas in southern Indiana already saw a quick coating of snow along the grass and cars this morning.
Image by Todd Montgomery, Seymour, IN
That snow from this morning is now gone and while a few flurries are possible into the rest of the day, the best chance arrives for portions of the area on Sunday.
Winter Storm watches are in place for Adair, Taylor, and Green counties. These are the areas most likely to see the heavier snowfall heading through Sunday.
We have a couple of options still of what could happen in terms of snowfall coverage across our area tomorrow, so let's go through them.
Option 1
In this case, models are starting to trend now, (especially models used in short-term aspects, ex: HRRR), that the majority, if not all the snowfall, stays to the east of Louisville, but not by much.
With this option Louisville is right along a very fine gradient or line of where the snowfall ends and some end up with little to nothing.
Option 2
This option is more for those that want winter weather. I will note, that some models are now trending away from this scenario, but it is still on the table.
Notice how there's some pink in there? That is sleet. Whoever sees the precipitation tomorrow, whether in Louisville or not, will likely see sleet along with the snow, which will cut down snow totals for those that see it. This is because we will warm up above freezing in the area slightly above the surface which will partially melt the possible snow falling.
Accumulation Totals?
This should still be taken with a grain of salt, as forecast confidence on where that fine gradient line of snow to no snow will be is still in question. In the white shaded area, which includes metro Louisville, we're still forecasting up to 1". Notice that the blue line isn't far from Louisville at all. This area which includes areas like E-Town, are forecasted 1-3". The pink is where the highest amounts are likely, ranging 3"-6".
Note that if those lines shift in either direction just by a county or two over the next 24 hours, then our snowfall totals could look a lot different. Be sure to stay tuned with the WDRB Weather Team through tomorrow for the latest up-to-date totals on snowfall potential and lack thereof.