SET UP:
Low pressure is centered to our southwest over Louisiana and Arkansas. This low pressure will slowly move northward into the Tennessee River Valley. The low will stay south of Kentuckiana, but we will be affected by the northern and colder edge of the system which would be conducive for snow showers. However, we are also dealing with a lot of dry air in our atmosphere. It will likely take some time to overwork the dry layer of air before we see a solid rain or snow chance. That is most likely to occur by this evening.
TIMING:
A few light showers are possible this afternoon, especially in our southwestern communities (this is closer to the center of the low pressure). The precipitation will gradually spread northward as we head into this evening and tonight. After the sun sets, we will see a transition over to all snow.
A wintry mix is likely after sunset and this mix will transition over to all snow between 10 pm - 12 am. Snow showers will continue overnight with a few final flurries lingering early tomorrow.
IMPACTS:
Light accumulation is possible (a dusting to a coating of snow which is less than 1''). However, a band of more intense snow showers is possible as well. This is known as a deformation band. They can be tricky to predict, but at this point, this band of snow looks possible south of the Ohio River to the Parkways tonight. This could produce locally higher totals.
While most of the accumulation is expected on elevated and grassy surfaces, be aware of potential slick spots tonight and Friday morning. Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca will have the latest updates this evening on WDRB News.