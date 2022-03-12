That cold front yesterday meant business and combined with dropping temperatures from the upper 50s to the mid teens by this morning, it also brought snow for most of us, and some of us ended up seeing a good amount of snow too. Here's some pictures from our viewers and some snow reports from across the area!
Here's a look at a few snow totals across our area through 7am this morning. Louisville came in at 2" of snow at both the airport and the NWS Office in Okolona.
Bowling Green and Lexington ended up with the jackpot with 5-6" of snow on the ground this morning!
Viewer Pictures
Bardstown ended up seeing 4-5in of snow from viewer reports
Here's a picture of 6" of snow reported in Knifley, KY in Adair County!
Courtesy: Michele Goode
Other snow reports were around the 2" mark in and around the Louisville area.