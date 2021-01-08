Part of Kentuckiana woke up to a winter wonderland this morning! However, not everyone was treated the same with this event. A deformation band developed near the Ohio River Valley and produced locally higher snow fall totals, with snow bursts, low visibility, and even snow covered and slushy roads. The National Weather Service ended up issuing a winter weather advisory for about half of the viewing area early this morning. It included counties in metro Louisville, to the parkways and in southern Indiana.
The highest totals were found in this same area, while many other locations received far less snow. Below is an image of snowfall reports in the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service. You can see all of the reports hovered right around the metro Louisville area and ranged from about 1-2''.
Below is a list of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Louisville. These observations have been collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. NOT ALL DATA LISTED ARE CONSIDERED OFFICIAL.
INDIANA
CLARK COUNTY
NW JEFFERSONVILLE: 1.8"
SSW WATSON: 1.5"
ESE JEFFERSONVILLE: 1.5"
CRAWFORD COUNTY
PILOT KNOB: 1.0"
FLOYD COUNTY
CEMENTVILLE: 1.6 IN
HARRISON COUNTY
1 ESE CORYDON 1.5 IN
PALMYRA 1.0 IN
KENTUCKY
BULLITT COUNTY
BROOKS: 1.0''
JEFFERSON COUNTY
SAINT MATTHEWS: 2.1"
HIGHVIEW: 2.1"
FERN CREEK: 2.0"
1 S JEFFERSONTOWN: 2.0"
2 N JEFFERSONTOWN: 1.8"
3 ESE JEFFERSONTOWN: 1.5"
SHIVELY: 1.5"
SAINT MATTHEWS: 1.3"
MIDDLETOWN: 1.1"
PEWEE VALLEY: 1.0"
SHELBY COUNTY
SHELBYVILLE: 1.3"
SPENCER COUNTY
WATERFORD: 2.0''
ELK CREEK: 1.0"
VIEWER PICTURES: ENJOY!
Credit: John C Ozbun
Credit: Lana McIntyre
Credit: Steven Snow