We picked up some more snow this week! We had a range of snow totals around Kentuckiana. Most of us picked up 1-3'', but a few locations exceeded 4''! The number we typically watch is from the airport and this is what will go into our almanac/climate data.
The almanac is also where we receive data for "averages". This is the climate information for our area. Climate is the long-term average of temperature, precipitation, and other weather variables at a given location. Every 30 years, climate scientists calculate new averages. Here is yesterday's climate/almanac information.
For this week's storm, Muhammad Ali International Airport received 2.8'' of snow. As of today, have a seasonal total of 6.3''. That is just slightly above average for the season with a surplus of 0.3''!
So is that if for the season? Probably not! Per our climate information, the snowiest month (on average) at the airport is actually FEBRUARY!
Note the average snowfall of each month from October to April below. February has the most snow, on average, compared to any other month. By the end of the "season", we typically receive 12.5'' of snow. Essentially that means we need to see another 6.2 inches of snow before the warmth returns to meet that climatological average!
There is another chance for snow showers early next week. Accumulation will be possible, but at this time, it looks rather light. Marc Weinberg will have more information on this storm this evening on WDRB News. Hannah Strong and I will be monitoring conditions all weekend long as well!