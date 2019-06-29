We have dealt with rain for more than 75% of 2019 weekends. In June alone, we have picked up 7.59'' of rain! We do have another chance for rain today, but it will not be like past weekends. These will be pop-up and hit or miss showers and storms. High pressure is in control, so there is a better chance for most of us to stay dry. However, it is going to be so hot and humid that it will fuel shower and storm development today.
The best chance for showers and storms will be in the mid afternoon to early evening. This is about 3 - 9 pm. Any storm that pops up is likely to have heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Storm motion looks to be slow, so they could overstay their welcome. Storms fade away as the sunsets. This is at 9:10 pm today.
Keep in mind that storms are possible if you are going to be out and about today. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid with temps in the low 90s, but will FEEL like the mid to upper 90s. Be sure to take care of yourself. Drink plenty of water, take breaks inside, and lather up with the SPF! You can burnt today in about 15-20 minutes.
You can scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea of timing and coverage of storms, but the locations are not precise when it comes to pop up storms. Hannah Strong will more details about the rest of the weekend and your Fourth of July forecast tonight!