There is a lot to discuss today and I really want to drive home two major topics today! One is the widespread cold showers that are ongoing right now and then temperatures crashing later tonight and into Saturday morning.
RAIN: When Showers End
Let’s start with the widespread rain! It started early this morning, when most of us were sleeping and has become widespread through the morning. As the cold front approaches around midday, rain will likely increase a touch in intensity with moderate rain and pockets of heavy rainfall.
As of 10 am, we have picked up about a 0.10 - 0.30'' of rainfall across the area. Expect about 0.50-1.00'' by the end of the day.
We will still be dealing with consistent and widespread rain for a few more hours. Showers will be coming to an end from about 2 pm to 6 pm across WDRB viewing area. There is a sharp cut off line that will start in our NW communities this afternoon and showers will gradually come to an end for everyone by early evening. Some drizzle or light showers could linger, but most will stay dry.
DECREASING...
Three things will be decreasing tonight:
1. Clouds will rapidly erode shortly after the rain stops this evening and into tonight. Clouds act as a blanket for us overnight, so it’ll allow any warmth that we’ve had today (which hasn’t been much) to be lost to space.
2. Winds: It will be breezy for most of today, but winds are expected to relax tonight. Winds are critical for freezing conditions to develop and determines how low our temperatures will fall. Notice it will still be fairly breezy at 9 pm but winds decrease by early tomorrow. However, if it remains too windy, temperatures will likely stay a few degrees warmer. It is still going to be unseasonably cold regardless. Many locations across the area will still experience a frost or freeze even if that happens.
3. TEMPS: High temperatures today have already been reached. Even a high of 59 degrees is about 15° below average. However you may have heard that temperatures are about to crash! Temps will begin their decline this evening and continue to drop overnight.
We could break record cold temperatures tomorrow morning and potentially all time cold records for May! There will be a range of temperatures across the area. Downtown will be around freezing, but outside of the city will likely drop into the middle and upper 20s.
FREEZE WARNING: Intense cold in the midst of the growing season is enough to kill (or at least damage) crops, plants, gardens, and flowers. The freeze warning has been expanded to include the entire viewing area from midnight tonight until 10 AM Saturday morning. Be sure to take precautions to protect your vegetation.