It has been SOGGY and cold! It was even cold enough for snow showers to briefly mix in with the rain for a few hours this morning.
Below are just a few pictures that were submitted to various WDRB Facebook pages. I really appreciate when you take the time to send in a picture of what you are seeing out your door. There were a few locations that picked up a dusting to a coating of snow on their cars, deck and lawn! It was really something to see this late in April (and only 2 weeks from Derby)!
In the last 24 hours, many locations picked up 2-3+'' of rain. There are flood warnings and advisories in effect until the early afternoon for many counties in southern IN and metro Louisville. Remember to never drive on a flooded road! A good tip to keep in mind is if you cannot see the lines on the road - the water is too deep to drive through.
Widespread rain is starting to break apart now, but we will continue to deal with showers though. It will be decreasing in intensity and coverage, but it will still be present during the afternoon and early evening. So keep the umbrella handy all day.
By this evening, you guessed it, showers are still around. They are more scattered and lighter though.
Finally, by tonight, showers will taper off from west to east.
Clouds will decrease tonight and it will be chilly overnight. Winds will back off and there is the potential for fog to develop. Easter will start off cold, but conditions will improve rapidly through the day. To learn more about the holiday forecast - be sure to join Hannah Strong this evening on WDRB News!