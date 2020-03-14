Clouds have been streaming back into Kentuckiana over the last day and now rain is following suit. There is plenty of moisture to work with today, (notice the wall of widespread rain to the west) so prepare for widespread showers here for your Saturday as well.
Moisture will spill across the area throughout this morning. By the afternoon, precip will be across the entire viewing area and linger for several hours. Most of us will see only cold rain, however there is also the possibility for a wintry mix in our northern communities in southern Indiana. The pavement is warm though, so impacts will be minimal on the roads. Some light accumulation is possible on grassy/elevated surfaces, but it will melt quickly. Showers will begin to taper off by this evening. We will not be totally dry until tonight with mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will be in the 40s all day as well. Temps will continue to fall overnight. We will be about ten degrees colder by tomorrow morning - with lows in the mid 30s.
Expect around 0.5 - 1.0'' with locally higher amounts of chilly rain.