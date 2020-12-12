There are two separate weather systems that will impact our region in the first half of this upcoming week. One will bring you mostly rain, but the second could bring a snow chance to some of you.
UP FIRST
The first system is a low pressure center that should stay south of our area. It will push moisture into our region, but the "meat" of the system stays south. That means we won't see as much moisture as places south of here will.
Since we are on the northern side of this one, cold air will be wrapping in with this moisture which means a few of the rain drops could fall as ice pellets or very wet snowflakes in Indiana. However, for most of you temperatures here at the ground will be too warm to see that mix. The forecast models are not doing a good job of picking up how thick that warm layer at the ground will be, so don't take images like the one above as gospel truth. We have to compare what we see here to what we expect temperatures will be doing at that time.
This is *not* a good chance to see wintry weather, but it will bring some much needed rain to our southern communities. In Indiana, don't expect much rain from this. Even in communities around the river, the rain totals won't stack up to much. In southern Kentucky, though, you could see closer to half an inch of rain just from the Monday system. That's good news because those same communities are considered "abnormally dry," the first level of the Drought Monitor.
SECOND SYSTEM
The second system is another low pressure center that will come through on Wednesday. This one looks like it will take more direct aim at our region, but keep in mind this is still 5 days away.
This second system is the better chance to see winter weather. As cold air moves in behind system number one, the moisture from system number two starts to move in. That means some of this moisture could fall as a wintry mix or snow. Add to that the fact that this system is trying to come through during the coldest part of the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, and your chances for snow go up just a bit. If this came through during the middle of the day, it would be harder to see wintry weather because temperatures would be warmer.
It's still too early to be specific about snow amounts but communities north of the river are more likely to see snow and communities south of the river are more likely to see rain. Keep checking the forecast this weekend and early next week as we update this snow potential and join Katie McGraw Sunday starting at 6 AM to see the new data rolling in.