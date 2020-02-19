On Monday, the Ohio River (at McAlpine Upper) crested for the fourth time in three years. It reached a height of 25.71' - which was the lowest of the four crests, but still is two feet into the minor flood stage. Two years ago, the crest was 35.72' and that was the tenth highest crest on record. You can find other recent crest information here.
We tend to experience flooding during February for a variety of reasons. The jet stream is more active during this time of the year, there is increased moisture transport from the gulf, it is a transitional month, and there is more runoff due to a cold and harder ground.
Since flooding has already been an issue again this year, it is probably not a big shock to you that we are trending above normal for precipitation this year. We are 1.36'' above normal.
That translates to a lot of rainy days in 2020. I counted up the number of days in January and February (so far) that had a trace of rain of more. January had 18 rainy days which is 58% of the month. February has had 14 rainy days out of 19 - that is 74% of the month!
If you are O-V-E-R the rain, we do have a few dry days ahead, but we remain in a fairly active pattern with another rain chance arriving this weekend. Below is raw model data from the GFS and Euro for the next week ahead. At this time, it appears over the next week, we should expect about 0.50-1.00'' of additional rainfall with locally higher amounts. We will be keeping a pulse on these numbers in the days to come. Marc and Rick will have the latest this evening on WDRB News.