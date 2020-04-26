Good morning! It has been a soggy 24 hours and we are not done with the rain yet! In fact, we will have to deal with it for several more hours as we are hit with wrap around moisture from a low pressure that is slowwwwwllly moving out of our area to the east.
Not everyone will dry up at the same time. Let's break it down by a few time frames, so you know what you to expect and when.
Morning: Most of the WDRB viewing is still experiencing widespread rain. This will be generally light with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. There will be brief breaks from the rain in spots with mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures and breezy winds. Expect 20-30 mph wind gusts today.
Afternoon: Showers slowly start to break apart and become more scattered. Especially to our north.
Afternoon to evening: Showers will be ending across the area. This will happen at varying times, depending on where you live. This will happen roughly around 3-6 pm. It will dry up in our north and western communities first and our south and eastern communities last. I think after 6-8 pm everyone will be dry.
West of I-65 will see decreasing clouds during this time. If you live in that area, you could see some sun before the day ends!
Tonight: Clouds will continue to decrease across the viewing area tonight and it will eventually become mostly clear. Winds will relax and become calmer. This could lead to patchy frost and/or fog by tomorrow morning. It will also be chilly by tomorrow morning! Lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow: High pressure will briefly build into the area. After a chilly start, temperatures will increase nicely to the mid/upper 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.