At this point it should come as no surprise that a pretty big weather system is moving in just in time for Halloween, but the timing is tough. This blog post will answer all the questions you have about weather in the next two days. If you have more questions after you read it, use the links at the top of the page to find me on social media or email me your question.
Here are the quick facts: rain, wind, and cold will all be factors on Halloween night, but this system actually begins early Wednesday. It comes in two distinct rounds, so that's how we will break it down here.
ROUND 1
The first round of rain will start Wednesday morning. With each new update to the data, this arrives a little earlier. Some of you will see these showers for your morning drive. They move in from the southwest, so those communities will see it earlier.
While it won't rain constantly at your house Wednesday, there will be rain all around the area through the day. This rain is moving along a stationary warm front that stays draped across our area through the day. Another batch of heavy rain shows up in the late afternoon, and a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.
As a wide estimate, you should see around one inch of rain from this first batch. Again, that's a very general estimate but we will build on that to get some better rain totals after the second round Thursday, so keep reading.
ROUND 2
The difference between the first and second rounds is why they are showing up. The first round, which we already talked about, is driven more by the surface forcing of that stationary warm front and the warm air advection it brings. This second round is driven more by upper-level features.
Thursday we will be in a jet streak. This is an area of faster wind speed within the jet stream pattern in the top levels of the atmosphere where we look at weather. This is roughly where planes fly, to give you some perspective. The faster wind in that jet streak and our position within it creates rising motion in the atmosphere and provides wind energy.
In the middle levels of the atmosphere, there will be massive positive vorticity advection creating strong upward movement in the atmosphere. In the lower levels (still above our heads, about 850 mb) winds will be 50-60 mph. That's not super strong, but it is enough to add to the other factors above creating a wind threat from this system.
At the surface, wind gusts should peak at 35-40 mph. That may not sound like much, but think about the impacts. After a day of rain, tree limbs and leaves will be soaked and heavy. As the rain falls and soaks the ground, the ground won't have quite as firm a hold on the root system of trees either. When the wind picks up Thursday after a day of rain Wednesday, we could see some debris come down. That's also Halloween, when decorations will be up and kids will be out looking for candy. Here's another factor: this is the time of year our fall foliage colors usually peak. Knowing we are nearing the end of leaf season and that heavy rain and strong wind are moving in, this might be the system to take the leaves off the trees for the year.
On Thursday the heaviest rain comes early then the drier air moves in. This round of rain is most likely in central and eastern Kentucky, but scattered showers could reach farther north. With a low pressure center coming this close to us and a trailing cold front, this system definitely brings some power but has a low threat of severe weather. While it's still not a guarantee, there is a good chance most of the rain will be gone by the time you trick-or-treat, especially if you head out a little later.
Most of you will see 1"-2" of rain combined from Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be a few spots that get closer to 3". It will depend on the exact positioning of both the stationary warm front Wednesday and of the cold front Thursday, plus the track of the center of low pressure. Everyone will experience rain and wind followed by cold.
Since this is already a long post, we won't spend too much time on the cold. Watch for a separate post about that in the coming days. Once this system leaves our area, biting cold moves in. Temperatures drop into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s likely while you're out trick-or-treating, especially if you stay out later.