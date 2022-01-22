High pressure will continue to move away from our area through the day today and allow for more cloud cover to build in this evening. This makes way for a cold font that will approach us from our Northwest and will bring in some light snow showers for some of the area.
That front arrives on Sunday morning across most of the area. This is a part of what is called a clipper system. Hence the name, this will sort of "clip" parts of the area.
Light snow moves through quickly mostly for North and East of Louisville. As the front pushes down to the Southeast, some light snow showers could reach as far as Louisville.
The system moves in and out very quickly and won't be hanging around to provide much in terms of accumulation.
In terms of those accumulations, most will not see accumulating snow at all. Areas most likely to see any accumulating snow will be in the Northeastern portion of our viewing area. Still, I have Louisville included in the white shaded area in case that snow does end up reaching Jefferson county. This area stands for a dusting or so of light snow accumulating.
Again, areas farther to Louisville's North and East are more likely to see these snow showers than the Louisville area itself.