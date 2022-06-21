Another day with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s for today. Luckily for us, dewpoints aren't crazy high so we are lacking a bit on the humidity factor that really made last week unbearable. Today is also the longest day of the year since it's the first day of Summer, so the sun won't set until 9:09pm.
Since high pressure continues to dominate, temperatures continue to climb into the mid 90s for Wednesday as well, and our lawns are begging for some rain. Some of us will be able to get lucky on Wednesday afternoon as as weak front moves across the area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures still climb with increased humidity, but we'll start to see a few of these storms pop-up with the heat of the day late afternoon and into the evening time.
Most model data is favoring South of the River for this development of storms.
Not everyone will see these storms develop over your home, but those that do could get a decent amount of rain in a short amount of time to help their lawns if they're lucky enough.
This will help bring in more dry air and take out more of that humidity heading into the end of the work week.