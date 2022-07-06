Another day, another hot afternoon with a conditional storm chance for our area.
As heat continues to build this afternoon, a frontal boundary that kind of will just meander to our North will provide enough energy with accompanied low pressures to send a line of storms to our area this afternoon.
These storms will start in our Northern counties in Indiana and move South through our area.
These storms are still going to be battling an atmospheric cap trying trying to hold down the storms from popping off, but some will likely still form. This isn't going to be very widespread and a lot of these storms could fade out as they dive South through our area, so everyone will not see rain today.
With that being said, those who do see rain and these storms today should expect a bit of a punch with some of them. There is still a lot of storm energy available today since we're going to have sunshine, hot temperatures, and high humidity once again.
If one of these storms do move over your area, some of them will be accompanied with strong wind gusts, small hail, and torrential rainfall at times. Because of this, another Slight risk has been issued for our area. That is a level 2 out of 5 from the SPC, and even though we technically had one yesterday as well, this one is more of an actual warranted risk unlike yesterday.
Again, these storms won't be widespread and there's a good chance that some of you won't see rain at all, but those that do should expect stronger storms over your area with those above listed impacts.