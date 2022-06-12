Temperatures and humidity have risen today with highs near 90 and dew points in the mid to upper 60s.
Storms will attempt to feed off of this later today. While there are multiple factors In favor of storm development this afternoon, there’s also some working against us.
First, let's talk about what is working in favor for storm development.
The first and main ingredient we will have in store is storm energy, or CAPE. With climbing temperatures and climbing humidity, this will further enhance our instability in our atmosphere heading into this afternoon. I will note, if we see more cloud cover than expected, this will affect our temperatures, and will hold back a lot of that instability, which would limit our storm probability.
You'll notice there is much higher instability and CAPE to our West and Southwest, where the greater severe threat is, as storms would thrive toward that area.
There isn't a ton of wind energy available, but enough to help tilt some storms enough (if they were to break our atmospheric cap that is) to keep some of them strong.
I just mentioned the term, atmospheric cap. We have one of those over our heads today. So, what does this mean and how does this affect our storms chance?
In fact, an atmospheric cap pretty much dictates our entire storm and definitely any severe chance for today. This is the first of a couple things that could limit our severe threat today.
To understand an atmospheric cap, think like this.
- Think about a pot of boiling water. If you put a lid on that pot, the steam will build up under the lid but will stay confined. If enough energy builds up under that lid, it could push the lid off the pot and all that energy shoots up. Storms work the same way on days with a "capping inversion." The cap is the lid on the pot. Generally it will keep storms from getting very strong. However, with enough energy, storms can grow strong enough to break through that cap.
Courtesy of NWS-Forth Worth
Here's a couple other things limiting our storm chance today:
- Diversion: There are a couple forecast models suggesting two different MCS (mesoscale convective systems) will cut right around our area. That's what you will see in the images below. In the best case scenario, and the more consistent scenario through model data this morning, shows that they stay outside our communities. Worst-case scenario, one of those MCS moves right through our area.
- Less heat/humidity: If our temperatures don't climb as high as we are expecting because of cloud cover like I mentioned above, or the dew point stays where it is now, there won't be as much instability in our area. That would mean the storms don't grow as strong as they otherwise could.
You'll notice how the latest data does agree and has those storms diving down to our Southwest. A lot of where storms end up later will depend on that instability factor and if we can break through our atmospheric cap.
A few more storms move through the area late tonight and into the overnight hours, but severe threat remains low because of the loss of daytime heating.
With all this being said, the SPC has our Western communities still included in the Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms today with the main impacts being the potential for damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning.
A lot of our area still being included in this threat is basically for a "just in case" scenario to where if our cap is broken or if that MCS I mentioned earlier holds together across our area, even though a lot of morning model data suggests otherwise.