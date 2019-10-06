What are you looking at in the image above? Space bubbles. Yes, you read that right. NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured this image of a cloud of gas and dust, but the cloud has bubbles in it! According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory-Caltech these bubbles are, "inflated by wind and radiation from massive young stars." The yellow circles in the image below (image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech) highlight more than 30 of these bubbles.
NASA explains, "this active region of star formation is located inside the Milky Way galaxy, in the constellation Aquila (also known as the Eagle). Black veins running throughout the cloud are regions of especially dense cold dust and gas where even more new stars are likely to form."
Here's the really cool part: these bubbles, and another feature in this cloud called bow shocks, were discovered by citizen scientists! Images from the Spitzer Space Telescope were used in the Milky Way Project, a public data archive. That means amateur astronomers found these bubbles. It's tough to measure exactly how large they are, but astronomers think they are about 10 to 30 light-years across.
Top image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech